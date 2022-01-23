A video of two thieves attempting to steal a skoroskoro has shocked and surprised social media users

In the clip, two men can be seen approaching the white bakkie before its driver speeds off for their safety

Peeps were sympathetic but many local comedians just could not help poking fun, wondering why such an old car would be stolen

South Africans are dealing with the very serious issue of crime the best way they know how- finding the humour in it. A video of one Cape Town hijacking circulating online has peeps really curious why anyone would even try and steal the beat-up car.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Abramjee first shared the shocking clip:

In the video, two men can be seen rushing towards a small pickup truck stopping at a traffic light before the driver speeds off, clearly spotting the thieves before they could get any closer.

The driver makes a dangerous turn around a street corner even speeding across a sidewalk and manages to getaway.

While some South Africans were sympathetic others found it humorous that thieves would even try to steal such a used up car. Check out some of the silly comments below:

@mlambya_kunyela said:

"I think they know that this car is carrying some contraband, who hijacks a 1400, who even try to evade being hijacked of his 1400?"

@Moeti93935013 said:

"The demand for that car is big. Low maintenance, durable. "

@bokang_o said:

"They going for easy targets."

Source: Briefly News