A little girl has pleasantly surprised Mzansi with her sass after clapping back at a hater who totally photobombed her recording

In the clip, the adorable pupil can be seen scolding a schoolmate for getting in the way of their singing

The short clip had Mzansi laughing and many peeps commended the small child for standing up for herself

An adorable little girl has South Africans laughing after shutting down the hater who tried to reign on her singing parade. Even though the sassy queen seemed a little disinterested in the singing herself, she was definitely not going to let a stranger disrespect her friends!

A little girl has pleasantly surprised Mzansi with her sass after clapping back at a hater who totally photobombed her recording. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, local social media user @danielmarven shared the hilarious clip.

Peeps were quick to turn up in the comments section with many South Africans falling in love with her cheeky little attitude. Check out some of the comments below:

@iAmRiCh30B:

"I would cus at them too, their singing is angelic."

@SisaFlatela___:

"Lol she’s a rude one this one"

@BUJAH2308:

"She's a front security"

@NKATEKOBALOYI91

@danielmarven:

"These are the kind of left passengers in the car... Act like owners, she's not singing but has the guts to talk."

Defiant taxi driver refuses to pull over for cops, a student makes a break for it

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Twitter user Daniel Marven shared a 30-second clip of a taxi being pulled over. The perspective was from those inside the vehicle who seemed to have been yelling at the driver to listen to the police officers.

The clip starts with the cops, siren blaring, signalling the driver of the public transport vehicle to pull over. The driver starts speeding up and the police vehicle speeds to the other side of the taxi in order to block him.

A small crash sound is heard and during the entire ordeal, the name 'Gaddafi' is being screamed out by the passengers. A child dressed in his school uniform seemed to be on the edge of his seat and as soon as the taxi came to a standstill, he hopped up with his bag and made his way to the exit.

With over 18 000 views, the clip went viral overnight.

Social media users want to know who Gaddafi is.

@j_musapelo shared:

"Gaddafi thought they were shooting a movie, reality struck behind bars."

@karabo_karabo_ responded with:

"Gaddafi doesn't want to stop."

@TshwareloJankie said:

"Gaddafi doesn't wanna face the cops."

These netizens were confused about the school boy's reaction

@Neo_Monkwe wrote:

"So vele at the end of the video, he ran away."

Source: Briefly News