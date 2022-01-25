When a bakkie tries to two two whole trucks, there is nothing more that you can do but laugh at the situation

Social media user @websterloveshunting shared a clip to TikTok that shows a Ford bakkie towing two trucks

People were shook by the situation and flooded the comment section with hilariously sarcastic comments

You see a lot of wired and wonderful things on the roads in Mzansi, but a bakkie towing trucks, now that is something lol.

A clip of a Ford bakkie towing two big trucks has left SA laughing hard. Image: Getty Images

Social media user @websterloveshunting shared a clip that shows a bakkie trying to tow two huge trucks on the side of the road. One truck is enough, but two?! Kante!

The people who took the video could not help but laugh at the situation as it is not something you’d ever expect to see.

TikTok users respond to the unbelievable clip with utter disbelief lol

People could not believe their eyes lol. What was the man thinking? Towing two trucks with a bakkie, only in Mzansi.

They flooded the comment section with sarcastic messages, laughing at the totally unbelievable situation. Peeps were at impressed he strength of the Ford though, it was doing the things.

Take a look at some of the comments

@gordonthegreat1 said:

“Had no idea a Ford was that tough...a Ford ranger...wow”

@Banele Dhlamini171 said:

“Some say the next day the Ford refused to start ”

@Mohamed Yoonus Marik said:

'The perfect Ford advert "

@Lucky4You2007 said:

"Yup welcome to SA, and I'm proud to be a south African myself."

