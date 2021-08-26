"Eina": Saffas React to Video of Bakkie Gate Flinging Open, Knocking Woman Over

A video of a woman taking a hit to the face from a gate attached to a bakkie has gone viral on social media

A video of a woman being knocked to the ground by a bakkie gate that flung open as she tried to make her way past on foot at a filling station has gone viral on social media.

South Africans were left grimacing at the sight of the poor lady bundling to the ground, visibly taken aback after she sustained a hit to the forehead.

A video of a woman being knocked to the ground by a bakkie gate that flung open has gone viral on social media. Image: @salt.co.za/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by the SA Long-distance Truckers page on Facebook with the caption:

"Eina."

The video starts with what appears to be the woman attempting to make her way across the pavement. She appears distracted but quickly lifts her head to see a bakkie moving towards her.

She steps back momentarily and, a few seconds later, proceeds to walk as the bakkie drives off.

It's at that exact moment that a gate attached to the back of the bakkie appears to fling open before hitting against the woman as she looked to duck out of the way.

She falls to the ground before three people, including the bakkie driver, emerge and rush over to check on her.

Watch the video here.

The clip was viewed nearly 50 000 times and attracted a massive reaction from Facebook users. Naturally, those on the platform rushed in to react to the post, with some hoping the woman was all right.

Yola Strauss said:

"That must have hurt big time. Hope the person recovers well and that it wasn't as serious as it looks."

Siphelele Dladla noted:

"Imagine trying to explain this one, after so many 'I walked into the door' stories."

Donny Titus lamented:

"That was a moerse wack. Due to someone else's negligence. Could have been worse."

Tashreeqa Jappie added:

"Ouch, that must have been flipping sore, not a laughing matter at all."

Malothane Danile offered:

"The poor thing has poor eyesight I believe. We as drivers have to make sure everything is intact and safe. I just hope it was not that bad."

Thabo Mojalefa wrote:

"As a pedestrian, I have escaped situations like this many times. Some drivers are ignorant."

