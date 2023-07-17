A man who swore to stop drinking booze broke his promise when he was caught drinking in a funny clip

The man's friend instructed him to dispose of the alcohol in the drain, and he did, only to show that he was pouring it into another container the whole time

Netizens almost got panic attacks watching all of that booze go down the drain and were glad he didn't get rid of it

A man who promised to stop drinking found a way not to get rid of the booze. Image: @puff_nesca

Source: TikTok

A handsome man who promised to quit drinking was caught sipping and forced to pour the alcohol down the drain.

The man did as he was told. Moments later, it is revealed that he didn't pour the booze down the drain but into a bowl from which he drank it!

A man who promised to stop drinking booze does not stop

The young man's video, posted on TikTok by @puff_nesca, went viral and reached almost half a million views.

In the video, the man is caught opening a can of beer from a six-pack. His friend points to him, and the man wears a look of shame on his face. His friend gestures to him to get rid of the alcohol because he promised to stop drinking.

He begins to pour it down the drain. Just as he is done, he smiles slyly and reveals that he had put a bowl by the drain where all the bev went.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

The nation is happy he did not get rid of the booze in the TikTok video

Netizens were high-key relieved that he didn't get rid of the drink and praised his ingenuity.

K said:

"I was worried that you really poured it down the drain."

Ayandacingo gave him an idea.

"Faka ku 2-litre ye cold drink."

Katlegomatsi2 added:

"As a country, we are proud of you."

Cassandra was almost mad.

"Not me shouting, 'what the hell are you doing?'"

User57714412863807 was stressed.

"You got me stressed there thinking the whole six-pack was going down the drain."

A woman mixes booze, netizens warn her of after-effects

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman stunned Mzansi when she mixed alcohol in a TikTok video.

The brave woman added a shot of Jägermeister to a Savanah bottle. People instantly remembered the bad decisions they made because of alcohol mixing.

One netizen joked that the only thing the woman probably remembered was mixing the alcohol.

Source: Briefly News