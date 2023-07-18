A boyfriend got a taste of his girlfriend's antics when she left a cream disguised as food, and he ate it

When he discovered that it was not food, he was mad at his bae and roasted her for leaving it there while he was eating

Netizens, in turn roasted him for eating it, telling him she should have stuck to his waffle breakfast

A man may have bitten off more than he could chew when he ate lotion, thinking he was eating some delicious food!

The man was tricked by his girlfriend's clever use of vague words and incomplete sentences and fell victim to her gag.

Man pranked by his bae into thinking cream is food

@chila_and_matevhu posted the hilarious video, which collected over 1 million views. The beautiful girlfriend enters the room in the video while her boyfriend eats waffles.

Just as he is about to put syrup on his waffle, the woman talks about how good the cream smells and places it next to him. The man thinks that this must be some good food. He takes the spoon in the cup and shoves it into his mouth.

His face makes it clear that he just realized he had eaten cream. While this was a hearty prank, experts believe eating lotion is unsuitable for you as it may have adverse effects.

Watch the video here:

Lotion prank gets mixed reactions

South Africans in the comment section shared some colourful views on the video.

Licia added:

"Look on the bright side:, at least his throat is moisturized now."

aThandoew wasn't sold.

"Someone asked who is being pranked, us or him? And I read that twice."

Shaz commented:

"Is this even safe?"

Shinya said:

"It's him blaming her like she told him to eat it."

Phenyo laughed.

"He should have just carried on with his syrup."

Source: Briefly News