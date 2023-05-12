A video of one gent looking miserable was a hit on TikTok as people wondered what drove him to sit in a rainstorm

The man was also stuffing himself full of a junk food as he sat outside, looking deep in thought while getting soaked

Peeps were invested in watching the guy, while others were more interested in how beautiful his surroundings were

This guy looked like he was going through it. The man looked close to tears as he sat outside in a vest in the rain.

One man went viral for sitting in a luxury complex looking miserable by eating ice cream in rainy weather. Image: @b.abypolo

Source: TikTok

Online users were full of questions about the young man. The TikTok garnered thousands of likes from amused netizens

Guy looks deep in sorrow after getting soaked in the rain

A TikTokker, @b.abypolo, filmed a gent dramatically shovelling ice cream into his mouth while shaking his head. The young man was sitting on a stool in the shower. The creator captioned the video, implying he was going through heartbreak, "Another brother down.". Watch the video:

Mzansi feels man's pain

Many people love discussing romance trouble. Netizens flooded the video with some light-hearted comments about how hard romance is. Others noticed that he lives in a good neighbourhood and he should not worry about petty problems.

Gentleman_Kev commented:

"Bro lives in Bel-air."

amahlehlongwane10 commented:

"That neighbourhood is mad."

don't worry about it commented:

"I can't be the only one worried about the ice cream getting wet."

Quincy Jones commented:

"So real."

MolabaTheophilus✨️❤️0313 commented:

"How can you be stressed while living in such .place with .wealthy neighbours."

Bridgette commented:

"Mara the neighborhood looks tops."

That_boy_k commented:

"Brother save the ice-cream for the house."

Tangi-Kalunga commented:

"That neighbourhood. Same colour scheme and everything."

Man paid over R100k lobola divorced after 3 years, SA feels for him

Briefly News previously reported that a man on Twitter joined in on the conversation about lobola. The divorcee told people how he got charged over R100 000 for his wife's lobola.

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the man's misfortune. Online users discussed the way some bride's families take advantage of lobola.

People immediately felt sorry for the guy. Netizens argued that in-laws asking for too much in lobola is not a good sign.

