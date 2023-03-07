A man opened up about his failed marriage on Twitter when the timeline was discussing lobola rates

People were buzzing about lobola after a woman shared how her father decided on an amount for her

The Twitter post went viral on Twitter, and many people were divided about the father's decision

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man on Twitter joined in on the conversation about lobola. The divorcee told people how he got charged over R100 000 for his wife's lobola.

A man told people that his wife's lobola was R100 000, and his marriage still ended in divorce. Image: Getty Images/Mr P from Panama/ @Stha_Tomose

Source: UGC

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the man's misfortune. Online users discussed the way some bride's families take advantage of lobola.

Man shares heartbreaking story about failed marriage after huge lobola amount

Briefly News reported on a lady whose dad made her lobola R16 000. People were fascinated, and some shared their stories, including one guy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Twitter user, @Stha_Tomose, told people he was married for three years and the lobola was more than R100 000. Read the post below:

South Africans talk about man's marriage trouble after exorbitant lobola

People immediately felt sorry for the guy. Netizens argued that in-laws asking for too much in lobola is not a good sign.

@RoninDexx commented:

"Akere lea bona? Count me out!"

@Hlogi_Nare commented:

"Yeerrr R100k for lobola is real madness."

@sleezyp_slm commented:

"I would never pay such an amount even if your cake is nice."

@KhanKhunde commented:

"R20k max, le R5k o siame. It's really not about the money. I used to want 50 cows man, now I see how ridiculous that is. I hope my man comes back, and marries me next year."

@tanie_m commented:

"I'm down bad."

@FavourIsMyName7 commented:

"Honestly, I'd never understand justifying for ngwana motho to pay such an amount to make an honest woman out of your child, this is just greed. No husband of mine will be subjected to such, and if he does I am giving him blessings to walk away from negotiations."

@Javasi04 commented:

"I paid R150k cash for my wife 7 years ago and we still together. This marriage thing doesn’t have a recipe. It goes well when you’re with a compatible partner. I went broke when business wasn’t doing well and my wife had my back and supported me till I got back on my feet."

@sirboring_26 commented:

"If her lobola over R30k and she not registered with a professional body. Her parents asking you to buy a liability."

"Beautiful to see": Father receives real cows as lobola, reaction charms peeps

Briefly News reported that one guy had lobola negotiations and paid it the traditional way. Lobola is a long-standing practice in African cultures.

The man showed that he decided to settle the lobola using cattle as was done originally. His future father-in-law appreciated the effort and made it known.

A man on Twitter @WonderMahlobo shared a video of his future father-in-law ululating and dancing after being gifted cattle as lobola. The husband-to-be shared the video detailing that real cows surprised her in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News