A woman tried to educate her partner on the romance arts but the man failed the test dismally

The lesson ended quickly when the man was expected to open the door for her but he ignored the signs and went into the car

Women laughed and shared tales of how trying this ended in tears for many of them, and men also added their funny views

A woman's attempt to teach her bae to be romantic by opening the door was an epic fail as her partner walked past her and didn't open the door for her.

The woman's hilarious attempt at sparking the romance in their daily routine was disappointing as the bae came back to open up for her, but only because she was sulking.

The woman, @pattothegrestest, shared the comic experience with her peeps on TikTok, and it went viral, clocking over 600K views in under one day.

The woman's funny clip shows her walking to the car with her man. She then stops by the passenger door and expects her partner to open the door for her.

The dude walks past her, expecting that she will open the door for herself. The woman sulked and threw herself on the ground until the man returned. Brother Bae returned and begrudgingly opened the door for her.

Until recently, opening doors for women was always considered chivalrous. However, an article written by Cosmopolitan indicates that opening the door for a woman may have sexist undertones.

Watch the video here:

Women that tried the same romance tips share experiences

The comment section was lit with comments from women that tried to do the same but failed.

Coco D said:

"I tried teaching mine, but he drove off and returned saying he thought I was in the car already."

Emjay added:

"I would have driven off and returned for you after 10 minutes."

Idera Gold commented:

"I trust my husband. He will surely leave you and go."

Dennisluv joked.

"You will sit there until next week."

Carolinekendi100 is not moving.

"Im still seated waiting for him to come and open."

