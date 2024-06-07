A woman wowed social media users when she showed off the black leather trench coat she made

Sibahle Mthembu shared with Briefly News that she is a self-taught fashion designer who started in 2014

People in the comment section could not help but shower the young designer with compliments

A woman stunned Mzansi with her self-made black leather trench coat. Images: Sibahle Mthembu / Supplied

Source: UGC

A local woman wowed South Africans when she showed off her self-made leather trench coat.

Sibahle Mthembu, who makes all her clothes and is based in Fourways, shared one of her creations on her TikTok account (@_sibahle_mthembu). The fabric mimicked crocodile skin and matched the mini skirt she made. The self-taught fashion designer also shared with netizens that she made the "soft and stretchy" polo neck she wore.

The young woman paired the outfit with thigh-high boots, also in black.

"The boots are taking this outfit to the next level. How fabulous!"

Sibahle styled the outfit with big silver hooped earrings, a dainty silver necklace, a silver ring, and a silver watch.

She said in her caption:

"It's definitely giving The Matrix or Blade vibes... I am obsessed with how this look turned out. I can see myself wearing it to a nightclub or a really cool lunch date."

Watch the video below:

Self-taught fashion designer speaks on her creation.

Sibahle, who obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, told Briefly News that she started designing her clothes in 2014.

Speaking about the trench coat, she said:

"When I fabric shop, I visualise what the material can potentially be made into."

Sibahle first spotted red fabric, which she thought could become a "s*xy red coat," before she saw the black.

"I had to get the black fabric because it would make my 's*xy coat' more wearable and more practical for the everyday woman."

Netizens love the look

Internet users took to the comment section to express their interest in the garment and showered the young lady with compliments.

@gao_kgabs told the fashionista:

"You are talented, dear."

@kerilengq shared in the comments:

"Your work is beautiful."

@schoolsupplieslocal found inspiration in the video and said:

"Sibahle, you really inspire me to start my fashion channel."

Source: Briefly News