“These Are for You”: Woman Plugs Mzansi With Legit’s R599 Thigh-High Boots, Sparks Mixed Reviews
- A woman shared with social media users a pair of R599 boots she bought at the local fashion store Legit
- The young lady noted that the fabric was stretchy and thought that anyone could fit in the knee-high boots
- Some people thanked the woman for the plug, while others shared their fears about the stylish pair of shoes
To keep the legs warm this winter, a woman plugged South African fashion lovers with a stylish pair of R599 thigh-high boots from Legit.
Taking to her TikTok account (@n_rebabo), app user Charmaine shared a video of black thigh-high boots with side zips. The thin-heeled shoes made from a stretchy fabric went over the knees, showing a bit of leg, as Charmaine paired them with a black garment underneath a long white shirt.
She said in her video:
"If you have thick thighs and are looking for knee-high or long boots, I believe these are for you. I think everyone can fit in them because they stretch."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She added:
"I was so happy when I found these because I struggled. Either I couldn't fit in them, or I couldn't zip them up."
Watch the video of the Legit fashion find below:
Legit plug sparks mixed reviews from internet users
While the pair of boots interested some fashionistas, others in the comment section were not sold.
@petuniakanyane sadly told Charmaine:
"I bought these last week. I wore them today, and the heel broke."
@tshabalala.thembi wasn't too fond of the style:
"It's beautiful, but we want blocked heels."
@curvymomstyle showed appreciation in the comment section:
"Thanks for the plug."
@nally015 worried about comfortability:
"I'd fit in them, but blood circulation."
@pinket003, who was interested in the boots, wrote:
"I've been looking online, but I can't find them."
Woman plugs SA with affordable Pick n Pay Clothing Chelsea boots
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who plugged Mzansi with a pair of budget-friendly Chelsea boots she bought at Pick n Pay.
The clip of the woman became a hit, and many interested folks inquired about the boots in the lady's comments section.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za