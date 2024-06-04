A woman shared with social media users a pair of R599 boots she bought at the local fashion store Legit

The young lady noted that the fabric was stretchy and thought that anyone could fit in the knee-high boots

Some people thanked the woman for the plug, while others shared their fears about the stylish pair of shoes

A woman gave Mzansi a look at the R599 thigh-high boots she bought from Legit. Images: @n_rebabo

Source: TikTok

To keep the legs warm this winter, a woman plugged South African fashion lovers with a stylish pair of R599 thigh-high boots from Legit.

Taking to her TikTok account (@n_rebabo), app user Charmaine shared a video of black thigh-high boots with side zips. The thin-heeled shoes made from a stretchy fabric went over the knees, showing a bit of leg, as Charmaine paired them with a black garment underneath a long white shirt.

She said in her video:

"If you have thick thighs and are looking for knee-high or long boots, I believe these are for you. I think everyone can fit in them because they stretch."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She added:

"I was so happy when I found these because I struggled. Either I couldn't fit in them, or I couldn't zip them up."

Watch the video of the Legit fashion find below:

Legit plug sparks mixed reviews from internet users

While the pair of boots interested some fashionistas, others in the comment section were not sold.

@petuniakanyane sadly told Charmaine:

"I bought these last week. I wore them today, and the heel broke."

@tshabalala.thembi wasn't too fond of the style:

"It's beautiful, but we want blocked heels."

@curvymomstyle showed appreciation in the comment section:

"Thanks for the plug."

@nally015 worried about comfortability:

"I'd fit in them, but blood circulation."

@pinket003, who was interested in the boots, wrote:

"I've been looking online, but I can't find them."

Woman plugs SA with affordable Pick n Pay Clothing Chelsea boots

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who plugged Mzansi with a pair of budget-friendly Chelsea boots she bought at Pick n Pay.

The clip of the woman became a hit, and many interested folks inquired about the boots in the lady's comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News