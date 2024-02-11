A TikTok video shows a young man who got creative with Woolworths shopping bags using his sewing skills

Woolworths is a popular brand in South Africa for groceries, and the man showed how he reused their bags

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the man's creation, which looked professionally done

A man went viral after showing people an outfit he made. People were delighted by the man's creativity using Woolworths bags.

A TikTok video shows a Woolworths dress from shopping bags made and modelled by a man. Image: @ndiwavho.couture

The video by the TikTokker, who wore a dress, received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thought his creativity was something else

Man models Woolworths dress

In a TikTok video, a man @ndiwavho.couture showed people ages he made out of Woolworths. In the clip, it looked like a classic little black dress (LBD).

Watch the video below:

South Africans gush over man's LBD

The little black dress got raving reviews, especially when people noticed how well-constructed it was, complete with a zip. Many commented that he created a design that would be perfect for cashiers.

Read the comments below:

user7726024888634 said:

"@Woolworths SA, we are serious we want to see ur staff wearing this design."

sihleee commented:

"No because this dress ate!"

Dianne added:

"Chommie you’re a designer wena, love the dress."

desirmatlakala wrote:

"You're now wearing the most expensive outfit."

Iri added:

"Woolworths should add you to their sustainability and conservation strategy cos wow."

uMgabadeli exclaimed:

"Aibo! The dress has a zip too.l Yaze ya baba."

