A woman shared her experience of getting her makeup done in Small Street, Johannesburg

The makeup artist added different colours to the woman's eyelids and used her forehead as a makeup palette, using two shades of foundation

People in the comments loved the results at the end of the video, while others shared hygiene concerns

A woman took a risk when she got her makeup done in Small Street. Images: @ntokoe24

A woman shared that she took a risk going to Small Street to get her makeup done and impressed people with the results.

Ntokozo, who uses the handle @ntokoe24 on TikTok, shared a video of the makeup process executed on the streets of Johannesburg. The lengthy clip starts with the woman already having her eyebrows done and the makeup artist applying eyeshadow to her eyelids.

After adding two shades of foundation, the beauty expert uses Ntokozo's forehead as a makeup palette.

Different colours fill Ntokozo's eyelids, and she gets fake lashes to make her eyes pop. The video then cuts to pictures of the result and a happy-looking client.

Watch the video below:

People react to Small Street makeup artist's skills

After Ntokozo showed off her face beat, hundreds took to the comment section. Some showered her with compliments, while others shared hygiene concerns.

@mpho_mogashoa told Ntokozo, who shared she took a risk getting her makeup done in Small Street:

"Your risk was worth it."

@peridotstone_ applauded the makeup artist's talent:

"She cut that crease so smoothly."

When @ledoh5 asked how much the makeup artist charged, Ntokozo said:

"R130 without lashes, R150 with lashes, and you can add R20 if you want pearls."

@pinks4ali shared their fears while complimenting the woman:

"The way I'd scratch my face when I think of how many faces those brushes have touched, but otherwise, you look beautiful."

@mamo12890 shared with internet users:

"They're so talented, but not for my skin."

@laurenwalker265 told people in the comments:

"You should have hygiene concerns with any beautician, not just because they are based in Small Street."

