A TikTok video showed three makeup artists working on Small Street doing their clients' makeup

The three customers, sitting in chairs on the pavement, were in different stages of the beauty process

People in the comment section were for the local talent but also against it and shared their doubts

A few women took to Small Street to get their makeup done. Images: @ronald.sithole33

Three ladies travelled to the streets of Johannesburg to get their makeup done.

Ronald Sithole, who uses the handle @ronald.sithole33 on TikTok, took to his account to share a clip of what three Small Street makeup artists were doing to beautify their clients seated in chairs on the side of the road.

The video starts with one of the makeup artists applying eyeshadow to a lady's eyelids, possibly far from reaching the end. The camera then pans over to the second duo, where a young woman wearing a white top has makeup applied to the bridge of her nose. From the video, it seems the makeup artist was applying the finishing touches.

Finally, the cameraperson shows another makeup artist and her client, whose makeup still needs to be blended on her forehead, although the eyes and eyebrows were already done.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express their thoughts

Hundreds of social media users flooded the comment section. Some expressed their interest, while others shared they were not keen to get their makeup done in Small Street.

@marchabi_weeto, who had their doubts, said:

"My skin will teach me a lesson I will never forget!"

@k_philile applauded the makeup artists and shared:

"I love them for waking up and trying."

@nazelanswi0116 shared their fear:

"The way I am scared of this place. I will never sit on the street."

@elle.khumalo01 shared in the comments:

"I love the work, but the products? Hmm."

@mapalicas said of the video:

"Hustle at its level best."

