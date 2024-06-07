A Durban University of Technology graduate received a positive reaction from high school students

While taking photos outside City Hall, the group of learners hyped her up and gave her praise

The viral video of the interaction melted social media users' hearts in the comment section

A supportive group of high school students cheered on a graduate at her photoshoot.

A Durban University of Technology graduate celebrated her monumental achievement with a photoshoot, and high school learners were there to hype her up.

Thembi Nqotshana was minding her business outside City Hall and capturing the moments after her graduation ceremony. While her photographer snapped away, a large group of high school students about to pass by sang, cheered and danced for the graduate on the road.

Taking to TikTok, app user @sthandwasenkosi7 shared a video of the interaction where some of the male students walked up the steps towards Thembi to acknowledge her achievement properly.

Watch the video below:

Social media users speak on the positive vibes from the learners

People in the comment section loved the energy the students brought forth.

@sirmone.caradine beautifully wrote:

"The moment she saw her past, they saw their future."

@missrite2506 shared what they would have done at that moment:

"I definitely would've asked them to take a few pictures with me. This is so wholesome, man."

@accordingtopuseletso wrote in the comments:

"No words were exchanged, but everyone understood!"

@t_2410, who found beauty in the viral video, said:

"May they all reach their highest ambitions."

Thembi also took to the comment section and said:

"Thanks to these kids. They made my day extra special."

