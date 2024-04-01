A South African woman named Sihlobile Majola danced with her mom in a celebratory TikTok video

In the post, Sihlobile shared that her parents surprised her with a brand-new car as a graduation gift

Sihlobile expressed appreciation to her God, ancestors, and parents for this amazing present

A woman was surprised with a new car as a graduation present. Image: @sihlobilemajola0

A Mzansi woman was captured on video engaging in a fun dance with her mother after her parents gave her the ultimate graduation gift.

Woman receives car as grad gift

Graduation is a turning point in life and a chance to acknowledge the effort you've put in and celebrate reaching a significant goal.

A TikTok video shared by Sihlobile Majola shows the young woman holding a bouquet of flowers as she dances happily with her proud mom.

In her post, Sihlobile reveals that her parents bought her a car as a graduation gift. In her caption, Sihlobile thanked uShembe (a prophet and the founder of the Ibandla lamaNazaretha), her ancestors and her parents for the precious gift.

"Ngiyabonga kuShembe bokhokho bami. Ngiyabonga ngoNgqulunga noMacingwane ngesibusiso ."

Mzansi showers woman with congratulations

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who flooded Sihlobile's post with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Wandie❤️‍ commented:

"Ntombazane ❤️."

Simphiwe Pamela Cele said:

"Congratulations mama!."

Siphokazi Thusi. replied:

"Love this for you ."

uNtoko responded:

"Omgggg! Congrats mama!."

Felicity Kambule said:

"Well deserved love ❤️."

Lusi Rwexana | Content Creator replied:

"Congratulations baby ."

Bubuuuu_ wrote:

"Congratulations babe❤️❤️."

Loving husband surprises wife with car

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky South African woman was the envy of many after a TikTok video of her being gifted a new car by her husband went viral.

The video shared by @nondu216 shows the woman being blindfolded by her husband as they walk out into the carport where the new whip was parked, awaiting its new owner.

The man guides his blindfolded wife to reach into a small gift bag where the car keys were placed before he opens her eyes.

