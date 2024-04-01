A South African woman shared a moving TikTok video where her younger sister calls her "mama"

In the post, the woman reveals that their mother recently passed away and the little girl seeks comfort from her

The video resonated with viewers, who offered condolences and support to the sisters

A woman shared a moving TikTok video where her younger sister calls her "mama". Image: @mfundoentle

Source: TikTok

A South African woman posted an emotional TikTok video highlighting how her little sister was affected by their mother's passing.

Little sister calls big sister "mama"

Losing a loved one can disrupt your life in many ways. Grief can bring a wave of confusing and difficult emotions.

The post shared by Nomfundo (@mfundoentle) shows the little girl approaching her on the bed. She refers to Nomfundo as "mama" and asks her to help her out with her jersey.

"Little sister now calls me mommy after our mother passed away. Help me lord," Nomfundo captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to big sister's post

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the post and the little girl's reaction to seeking motherly comfort from her big sister.

Some people encouraged Nomfundo to allow her younger sister to continue to call her mom while others sympathised with Nomfundo.

MaSibiya Mthiyane said:

"She'll grow up and understand okwamanje just allow her nkosiyami ey kwaze kwabuhlungu ."

Faith_Mkhwanazi responded:

"Kodwa bakith sisi izinto esibhekana nazo kulomhlaba. God please give her strength ️

Nkanyezi Langa commented:

" Don't tell her, you are not her mother please. I'm begging you please don't."

Tiyeara Kam Adams replied:

"Ngiyakcela noma kungayenzeka ini cela ungatsheli okhuti aksu umama wakho wamapela."

sisThoz❤️ commented:

"My mother passed when my brother was only 10 days old and I was only 14 years.He is 21 years now. But he sees me like his mom.And de respect he has for me ❤️."

ThandiT responded:

"That time you also want mama."

fukumean commented:

"Uyaz ukuthi ublessed."

Sphamandla Muntu WakuDala wrote:

"My mother passed when my brother was only 10 days old and I was only 14 years. He is 21 years old now. But he sees me like his mom. And de respect he has for me ❤️."

LungieKuzwayo replied:

"Akasemuhle."

Woman appreciates gogo as her parent

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had social media users chopping onions after sharing a heartwarming video appreciating her grandmother for raising her.

A TikTok video shared by Ninothando Khumalo (@ninothandokhumalo1) shows her smiling and beaming with joy as she hugs her grandmother before the camera.

In the post, Ninothando disclosed that her grandmother assumed the position of being her single mother after she sadly lost her parents as a child.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News