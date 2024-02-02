A woman took to social media where she revealed that she lost her mother a week after her mum's lobola ceremony

In the video, the lady showcased a glimpse of her mom's traditional wedding, which left many people in tears

The online community rushed to her comments as they offered their advice, support and love

Life can sometimes be unfair. In heartbreaking news, a young lady took to social media to mourn the death of her mother.

A young lady mourns her mother

In a clip posted by @king_buhle2, the woman revealed that her mother died a week after her traditional wedding. In the video, she showed off what her late mom's hubby paid as a bride price for her mum. @king_buhle2 said her mother's lobola ceremony was beautiful, just for her to leave them a week later.

The woman's revelation left many online users devastated at the shocking news. Her video clip gathered over 132K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sends out heartfelt condolences

The young lady's story touched many people's hearts, and they flooded her comment section to console the grieving women.

Emmah shared:

"I lost my mom in 2020; some days, it's really difficult. Some days, I'm okay. I'm sorry, sthandwa sam ube right don't rush your healing."

Sappharina said:

"Sorry, my dear, I know that pain, sorry."

Demi wrote:

"Hey man you don’t recover from losing umama. Kuthi kip umbilini once she crosses my mind ndibenesingqala. She was 89. She was my mom."

Pambui commented:

"So sorry to hear that."

Mzoh Thee King added:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace. And may all the angels be with you and your family as well."

Daphne gamede simply said:

"So sorry mntanami, may her soul rest peaceful and find comfort in the hands of the Almighty."

