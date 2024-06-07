Women took to social media to complain about pizza, and their video went viral online

The ladies amused many with their commentary, and the footage generated many views, likes and comments

South African netizens were entertained by women as they flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others agreed with them

Two ladies in Mzansi complained about pizza, which they purchased and social media users were left in stitches.

South African women complained about pizza in a TikTok video, which amused many. Image: @fezzy.fezz

Source: TikTok

Women complain about pizza in a video

These ladies were not impressed with their food and took to TikTok to vent their dissatisfaction. In the video shared by @fezzy.fezz, one of the women said they ordered something meaty; however, they claimed it was just full of bread, a few pieces of meat, and loads of cheese.

They went on to say it was a triple-decker that cost them R189,99. At the end of the clip, the women said if they needed bread, they would have purchased it along with the cheese.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@fezzy.fezz's video amused many and became a hit on social media, gathering over 854K views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA in laughter

The ladies entertained online users with their hilarious rent as they flooded the comments section to crack jokes while others called out the pizza company, saying:

GuguDaGoat said:

"Something meaty, something bready."

Feeqhy added:

"Debonairs is really just dough/bread with a few pieces of polony."

Miss_H wrote:

"Debonairs pizza standard has deteriorated shame..... panarottis pizza is the best and always fresh."

Lilitha Xego expressed:

"Debonairs pizza is horrible shame someone had to say. Thank you for speaking up on our behalf."

Heisenberg said:

"You are hesitating. don't hesitate to eat the bread."

Man shares botched attempt with Woolworths easy vetkoek mix in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one man was left disappointed by Woolworths' easy vetkoek mix. He shared a video online that went viral.

TikTok user @ray_mahlaka was excited to try out the Woolworths easy vetkoek mix, but his excitement quickly turned into horror. The young man revealed in his video that he purchased the mixture at Woolworths and showed how the packet looked.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News