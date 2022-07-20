A stunning woman just graduated with her second degree and was oozing independence, confidence and beauty

Twitter user @accordingtokayy had mouths gaping with her lush graduation snaps she posted online in celebration

People let the good sis know that she is a true inspiration and that her beauty does not go unnoticed despite her brains

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beauty and brains, what more could you ask for? A gorgeous young Mzansi woman just graduated with her second degree and couldn’t be happier. Independence is totes the new little black dress.

Twitter user @accordingtokayy bagged her second degree and nothing is going to waver her worth. Image: Twitter / @accordingtokayy

Source: Twitter

Gone are the days when women stayed home, cooked and had babies. Now, ladies are building unbreakable empires and levelling up in ways no one saw possible. Just like our girl right here.

Twitter user @accordingtokayy took to her timeline with some fire pictures from her second graduation. Looking fifty shades of fine, our girl made it known that she is not just a pretty face.

“A fine babe with two degrees.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users shower the stunner with love and praise

What a sight to see such a gorgeous woman levelling up like this. People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, some even trying their luck at bagging this honey.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bmodise___ said:

“Gorgeous gorgeous!, what foundation do you use?”

@SiboSeale said:

“You looked stunning, congratulations!”

@divinebeingmel said:

“2 degrees hotter. Congratulations love ❣️”

@tbletlape said:

@crosbychanz said:

Stunning DUT graduate has people of Mzansi catching the feels over her inspiring graduation celebrations

In related news, Briefly News reported that a stunning Mzansi chef celebrated her impressive graduation from the Durban University of Technology. Lungile Nhlanhla was overflowing with pride on her graduation day, and rightfully so.

Being able to graduate from an institution with a tertiary qualification is a huge achievement. Knowing what went into making this day possible, the good sis was beaming.

Taking to Instagram, Lungile shared some stunning pictures from graduation and her celebrations. She graduated from DUT with an Advanced Diploma in Consumer Science of Food and Nutrition, adding to her levels as a personal chef.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News