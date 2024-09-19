A KwaZulu-Natal woman woke up in another province after she went to groove the previous night

The lady woke up in Johannesburg and had to take a taxi back home because a cab was too expensive

The online community reacted to the story, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady from KwaZulu-Natal shared a hilarious story after a night out. Images: @lungelokunenepaul

Source: TikTok

lady took to her TikTok account and shared how she woke up in another city after a lit night.

In a TikTok post, @lungelokunenepaul who is from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal said she went out the previous night to groove in a nearby area. However, she woke up the next day in a different town and province.

The woman tried to Uber from where she was and the cost was more than R2k. In the comments, she said she would have done a story time but there are bits and pieces that she doesn't remember because she was under the influence when everything happened.

Woman wakes up in another province after groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A KwaZulu-Natal woman woke up in Johannesburg after a lit groove. Images: @lungelokunenepaul

Source: TikTok

Mzansi laughs at the video

The lady made it home with a taxi and paid R320. The video gained over 150k views, with many online users finding the situation funny.

@Zah❤️ said:

"This is not just another city, it’s another province 🤣😂."

@fledny expressed:

"Another reason why I drink coke or Fanta at groove😭."

@annie_maka_ commented:

"Different province nvm city 🤣🤣🤣."

@b_onol.ooo joked:

"As you replace the money they lost on that promo deal."

@HeckinBeep wondered:

"And how much did you pay to leave the province last night!😭"

@Reoletetse was entertained:

"Can we please have a storytime shem😂😂😂."

@L$D shared:

"You have relocated ,that money can pay to move your things to the new city."

@They_envy.Zee said:

"I'd stay where I am 😭."

Fan hilariously shows love to Nathi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed love to Nathi Mankayi at a concert.

The woman was attending the Easy Sunday event that was held in George, Western Cape and her favourite artist, Nathi was one of the headliners. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @luleka311, Nathi is performing and the lady couldn't control her joy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News