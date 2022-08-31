A Twitter user posted a hilarious and jaw-dropping video of a woman drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public space

The mischievous lady hid the drink inside her jacket, and that was where she was stealing some sips from

Netizens were so stunned and entertained to see an adult knowingly doing something she should not be doing but said it was common to see such in SA

Come to Mzansi, and you will see it all. One old lady was not in the mood to let her drink go and decided to come up with what she thought was a good plan.

A woman hid a beverage she wasn't supposed to drink in a public space. Image: @Karlmyburgh_/Twitter/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The video shows the woman checking the coast and ducking in her jacket at what seemed to be a funeral or church service.

Unfortunately, she had not seen that someone was watching and recording her all along.

The cameraman caught her sipping from her Brutal Fruit, and the video was posted by Wandz__Official, who captioned it:

"Keep it cool."

When she realised that she was busted, the poor lady tried to keep her composure, but her eyes didn't get the memo. We guess she couldn't keep it cool, lol.

Viewers who watched the clip were laughing like crazy, and some were shocked to see such a woman of her age acting the way she did in public. But others were only entertained and said that seeing older women drinking in public was part of Mzansi culture.

Take a look at some of the comments from netizens below:

Nkanyiso said:

"kumnandi emzansi."

Nyce said:

"Clever this one "

Dimakatso Sebetha said:

"AMEN"

Hlengi

"Haaaaibo "

Macndy Masondo

" Kodwa umzali."

Lebogang Biancaj commeneted

"Mara jeso (But Jesus)"

Source: Briefly News