Mandla Mandela was angered by Meghan Markle comparing her wedding to Madiba's release from prison, and Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about it

The Duchess of Sussex trended on South African Twitter the past week because of some comments she made on a podcast

Peeps were rather indifferent to the whole spectacle, with many questioning the relevance of the issue in the first place

Mandla Mandela got quite upset with Meghan Markle after she compared her wedding to Madiba's release from prison.

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla got upset at Meghan Markle, comparing her special day to his father's release from prison. Images: David M. Benett, Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Timeslive broke the story and shared it on Facebook, where many South Africans gave their two cents on the matter, with most of them indifferent.

Madiba's grandson spoke to MailOnline, who shared that he was "surprised" at what Meghan said.

The outrage stems from an interview Markle did for The Cut, where she told a story about a South African actor who told her that:

"I just need you to know, when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same as we did when Mandela was freed from prison."

Mandla then clapped back by saying:

"Madiba’s celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in SA. So It cannot be equated as the same."

Earlier this week, The Duchess of Sussex trended on Twitter after sharing a story about what happened to a nursery her son was in.

The response from Mzansi peeps has mostly been indifferent, with many wondering why this was a relevant matter. See the responses below:

Matome Mathekga commented:

"For a big man like him to even entertain, this makes him no different to Meghan, Mandla is a man. He must stay away from gossip about women "

Nolly Mangolele said:

"The comment was not meant to be taken literally."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya mentioned:

"These are stories or arguments that don't eradicate poverty, crime and joblessness in the country. They are for people with full stomachs, who don't have to think about where their next meal will come from."

Kensani Ndaba shared:

"He didn’t even need to bother himself saying this, stating the obvious."

Eugene DP commented:

"It doesn't even deserve a response..."

Samuel Khazamula Bila asked:

"What is the relevance of that really?"

