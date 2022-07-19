Gorgeous twins took time to thank Mandela for the sacrifices he made for the freedom they get to live today

@mkatshane_twins shared a heartwarming post in which they reminded people of the beauty of Mzansi

People thanked the twins for reminding them that there is beauty in our country despite the many challenges

Mandela Day had two beautiful young twin ladies giving thanks to Nelson Mandela for the freedom they have today. While South Africa is nowhere near perfect, it is home and they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Twins @mkatshane_twins shared a heartwarming post in which they reminded people of the beauty of Mzansi.

Since the abolishment of the apartheid rule our beautiful country has faced some extreme challenges that have some questioning the price of freedom… but not these girls.

Taking to Instagram, twins @mkatshane_twins shared some heartwarming pictures of themselves alongside a Mandela statue, expressing their pride for their country.

While they understand Mzansi has a long way to go, the young women wanted to remind people of the beauty of being African and what power comes with that.

“Our country is definitely not perfect but one thing about us is that we are proudly South African ✊ There is nowhere we would rather be and today…”

Social media users thank the inspirational twins for the reminder:

@zozi_adonis said:

“Beautiful ladies ♥️ celebrating this day at work but let me share one of Tata’s quote that keeps me going “Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”

@sipokazimproza said:

“Happy Mandela day, I had a great time celebrating my 67 minutes yesterday giving back to an Orphanage of disable children, it was a beautiful experience and it touched me, i hope you ladies will have a beautiful day ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@domesticatedbae said:

“Happy Mandela Day Mkatshane Twins Thank you for this reminder.”

