A young woman graduated from DUT, and her elder's reaction to her achievement left many hearts overflowing

DUT’s official Facebook page shared the moving clip showing the elderly woman rising and taking the moment

Seeing this touching moment reminded many of theirs and how important it is to share with the people who made it possible

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is nothing more heartwarming than seeing an elder live their dreams through a younger family member. At a recent DUT graduation ceremony, an old woman stood to take in the glory of a young woman’s graduation.

Durban University of Technology shared a touching moment that went down at a recent graduation ceremony. Image: Facebook / Durban University of Technology

Source: Facebook

Those who came before us were not as fortunate to have some of the opportunities that we do today, such as getting a university qualification.

DUT’s official Facebook page shared the moving clip, highlighting how these are the moments that truly matter and make all the hard work so worth it.

The gogo stood for the young woman and made it clear that this is a moment she is blessed to have witnessed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Now these are the moments we live for. #dutgrad2022 #dutautumngraduation Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok ”

The people of Mzansi take in the special moment

Seeing this left many with hearts overflowing. People took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady and marvel over her gogo’s reaction.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Margaret Phiri Dimingu said:

“I tear up every time I come across such videos. I understand fully the joys of a BLACK PARENT, especially those who come from humble backgrounds

“Congratulations to you both”

Angelic Mbulazi said:

“ congratulations dear, I am still pushing but it is not easy hopefully one day will be my turn.”

Lehlogonolo B Sekiba said:

“This mombless her. I feel the blessings she is wishing upon her daughter just from watching the video❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. Black child go fetch your dream... excellence is your portion❤”

Slindile F. Ndlovu herself thanked people for the love:

"Thanks for all the love we're receiving... Indeed, this was the most remarkable moment ever in my life.”

"Onwards and upwards": young lady graduates in style, Mzansi loves it

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African youth are slowly but surely grabbing education by the horns and becoming graduates. A young lady has just jumped on the bandwagon and joined the rest of Mzansi's graduates.

Taking to Twitter, @Mcloopz_ shared an inspirational post about becoming a graduate. Her heartwarming post included some snaps of herself in her cap and gown and even one of her folks standing beside her looking as proud as ever.

"Umsebenzi wethu," she captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News