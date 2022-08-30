Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland reminded her followers why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities

The star stunned her millions of fans and followers with her beauty in recent pictures posted on her page

Peeps flocked to the singer and actress' timeline to rave about her unmatched beauty

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Rowland seems to be ageing backwards. The talented singer and actress had peeps asking for her secret to everlasting beauty with her recent pictures.

Kelly Rowland shared a stunning picture that left a stir on social media. Image: @kellyrowland.

Source: Instagram

The Coffee singer, who also caused a stir when she posted snaps rocking a princess-inspired dress, strikes again with a lovely post.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kelly Rowland, who seemed to be dropping hints about a new project she is working on, shared a picture that has since gone viral. The stunning pic had fans suggesting that she is working on a new music video for Beyoncè, but many were taken aback by the star's beauty.

@HezRebellious said:

"This is giving me Renaissance visual"

@betheledora asked:

"Your real name is kelendria??? Why was this ever shortened to Kelly??"

Priddy Ugly fires shots at Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match: "You are out of shape, lose weight"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are gearing up for their highly anticipated boxing match. The match will be the third one for Cassper and the first for Priddy Ugly.

Cassper Nyovest first got into the ring with YouTuber Slik Talk and knocked him out. He, however, lost the second match to musician and actor Naak Musiq. The rapper has been training for the next match against the Come to my Kasi hitmaker.

Mufasa took to social media to poke fun at his next opponent and told him to train harder. In response, Priddy Ugly fired shots at the rapper in a Twitter post, telling him to lose weight. He further stated that Cass accepted the bet because he felt Priddy Ugly would be an easy opponent because he is 30KGs lighter than him. He wrote:

"You’re 30+ KGs heavier than me & I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv & Big Zulu when they wanted to fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, LOSE WEIGHT & let's go! I’m ready for you ."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News