A man’s eyebrow-raising acting skills has South African online users both amused and concerned

In a video shared on TikTok recently, he can be seen walking in a strange manner out of a car and struggling to find his balance

While some peeps found the post hilarious, others warned that he would get himself arrested for suspected drinking and driving

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a man pretending to be drunk left South African online users with raised eyebrows as they were both concerned and amused.

A video of a an struggling to find his balance after being behind the wheel was shared online. Image: @motse48/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage was shared by online user @motse48 and shows him stepping out of a convertible car. He proceeds to walk in a strange manner and stumble several times as he paces in circles before the video ends.

@motse48's TikTok account reveals that he often posts such videos to amuse and entertain his 87.3K followers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The viral video has gained over 1.7M views on TikTok, grabbing many Mzansi users’ attention. While some found the post hilarious, others warned that he would get himself arrested for suspected drinking and driving if he wasn’t careful. Check out some of the comments on the post:

Khothah S'booh Mthembu said:

“Uzoboshwa usober.”

user3723891413405 reacted:

“Uya Actor lo ngeke.”

ctha30MD commented:

“Ayi ubuhamba nendlozi lakini tjooo.”

Musanyawose wrote:

“Lomuntu uphuzanhloboni yontshwala.”

Yousuf Kingston asked:

“Uhamba kanje or uhlezi ub'hlabile?”

user2335675796813 commented:

“Uzoboshwa ungenzanga lutho.”

Ziyanda Zee Skosana said:

“Bathi ushaya I step somshado.”

gogo Khanyisa remarked:

“Ageke wena udika i-Award yakho nje wedwa without izimbangi.”

user9094343044823 responded:

"Wenza ifilm ngempela lo."

Internet amused by drunk man weaving aimlessly down the street

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on an intoxicated man who showed impressive skills when he was spotted fighting falling to the ground as he walked down the street after a fun time out.

In the clip, the man can be seen repeatedly walking backward and forwards while on the phone as he struggles to find his balance. Although it is a close call, he does not fall.

The post was shared by @barstoolsports on Instagram and captioned:

“Me walking home from bottomless brunch.”

Source: Briefly News