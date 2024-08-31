A George lady could not contain her joy after her favourite Mzansi artists performed at an event

The hun was attending an Easy Sunday concert when South Africa's Nathi Mankayi performed

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the lady's joy refreshing

A lady was overjoyed when Nathi Mankayi performed in George. Images: @Nathi Mankayi/ Facebook, @luleka311/ TikTok

A video of a lady hilariously showing love to one of South Africa's artists, Nathi Mankayi has made rounds on social media.

The woman was attending the Easy Sunday event that was held in George, Western Cape and her favourite artist, Nathi was one of the headliners. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @luleka311, Nathi is performing and the lady couldn't control her joy.

She sang along and even shouted that she loved Nathi. The artist reposted the video on his Facebook page and responded in the comments, saying he loves her too. It was really a joyous moment for the hun.

"Nimxelele name ndiyamthanda." (Tell her that I also love her)

Hun shows love to Nathi

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the lady's vibe

The video gained over 28k likes, with many online users entertained by the situation.

@coofobakisa wrote:

"Can someone tag Nathi sisi deserve a flower from him haibo🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️."

@Toetsie🖤 wrote:

"My neighbour.. we took a photo together . love her spirit 🔥🔥🔥."

@DronerCrysea shared:

"The guy is special... I'm not gay... I love him too🔥❤️imimoya😭❤️."

@scarawagapuks commented:

"It's true a women can love the guy who can help her fixing the car and forget the guy who bought the whole car."

@zeldacz237 said:

"I understand her 😅this is a hit."

@monza expressed:

"Nathi maan😂 look how exited she is. Nathi went deep on this one♥️."

