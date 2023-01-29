Big Zulu recently met one of his fans and their cute interaction touched many people on social media

The rapper posted the heartwarming video on Instagram and the excited fan broke down in tears

Mzansi people gave Big Zulu props in the comments section for how he handled the emotional fan

Big Zulu met one of his fans at a restaurant. Image: @bigzulu_sa/Instagram

Big Zulu made a woman's day when he agreed to take pictures with her at a nightclub. The woman was overcome with emotions when she met him and started crying and blushing.

The rapper gave her a towel from nearby to wipe her tears and proceeded to take a couple of snaps with the lovely lady.

The lady kept shaking her head in the video and was completely shocked that she was sitting next to the Umuzi eSandton hitmaker.

Big Zulu's Instagram followers react to the lucky fan who broke down in tears

Social media users applauded Big Zulu for showing love and patience to his fan and giving her a moment she'll never forget in her life.

Other fans joked in the comments that they would faint on the spot if they were to run into Big Zulu.

@du_khambule said:

"Thank you for blessing my home town Nkabi, this is so beautiful.❤️"

@daveen_daicker posted:

"Someone’s girlfriend weh."

@lebo_dbanj stated:

"You are a people's person bro."

@felicia_2875 commented:

"I can relate to the girl's happiness. Uyathandwa ezwen madlokovu."

@uapnxumalo wrote:

"I love your calmness around her.❤️"

@bongiwe3583 said:

"The day I see you I'll faint serious."

@30sahmkhize

"Imagine my girlfriend crying for another man like this."

@sitholegomolemo added:

"Big Zulu o sweet tlhe."

