A TikTok post shows a child celebrating his birthday at a popular family restaurant in South Africa

In the video, he was at Spur where he heard their new birthday song with the staff present

Online users were amazed by how unimpressed the child looked as the staff came to the table

A young boy in a TikTok video celebrated his birthday at Spur. In the clip, the kid does not look like he is having fun with the new Spur song.

A TikTok video shows a kid reacting to Spur’s new birthday song. Image: @asanazo24

Source: TikTok

Netizens were amused by the video of the birthday boy. People also shared their opinions on Spur's new birthday song.

Boy not impressed with Spur birthday

In a TikTok video by @asanazo24, a child was celebrating his birthday at Spur. The boy received his free birthday ice cream and a song, now accompanied by a speaker and the staff clapping.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA amused by boy's reaction to Spur birthday

Many people thought the young kid was hilarious. In the video, the kid did not look like he was stirred by the message from the restaurant.

Queen said:

"Spur must go back to that old song."

Adam wrote:

"Bring back the old Spur song."

Rain commented:

"No what happend to the Spur birthday songs.. what's this?"

Tee joked:

"He wants the other Spur birthday song."

Thapelo was amazed:

"So Spur workers don’t sing anymore, they use a speaker?"

Thabiso Masikana/e was amused:

"He can’t even pretend."

Ofentse could see his pain:

"That was the longest and most painful minute of his life. lol.

Bow was amused:

"He was like 'WRAP it up'."

Kid does Kilimanjaro dance to Spur bday song

Briefly News previously reported that a dancing child became a viral sensation when she did an amapiano dance in public. The little princess brought a TikTok challenge to real life.

In a video, a kid was doing a dance from TikTok while in a restaurant. The video received thousands of likes as she made groove enthusiasts relate to her mood.

Nombuso Melokuhle posted a video of her daughter excited at the restaurant on her birthday. In the video, the child addicted to Kilimanjaro did the dance to the rhythm of the Spur birthday song.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News