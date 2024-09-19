The world's largest snake and a reptile boasting the strongest bite in the animal kingdom went head-to-head

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page posted a viral video capturing a bruising battle between the two wild beasts

The action in a backyard had netizens on the edge of their seats, sparking frenzied chatter in the comments

A viral clop shows two reptiles having a go at each other in someone's backyard. Images: Anup Shah, MyLoupe

Source: Getty Images

Which wins a fight between a crocodile and snake, two powerful ancient reptilian titans?

It might be a little to gamble on a definite answer unless you saw the battle with your two eyes.

Crocodile tears into python in backyard

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page attempted to answer this question in a viral video that captured a brutal battle pitting the two beasts against each other.

The paraphrased caption read:

"Why is no one talking about having a crocodile and a python fighting in their backyard?"

The 40-second material shows the croc with the serpent in its jaws, with someone filming the action from an open window off the ground.

With its powerful jaws — exerting the strongest bite in the animal world — the croc wriggles its head with lightning speed in both directions, dazing the snake and disabling an attack.

The large, non-venomous, heavy-bodied python, which relies on squeezing its prey to death, gets no chance to latch onto the cold-blooded vertebrate.

The clip ends with the crocodile short of ripping the snake apart but still on top, confirming it won this battle.

Front-row seat to meaty action

It's safe to say netizens were creeped out by the sharp scenes after the clip attracted almost 20 million views 24 hours after it was posted.

Briefly News looks at the bitey comments on it.

@RealOlaudah wrote:

"By shaking it violently, it [the snake] prevents constriction, which is the only weapon the python has. Smart croc."

@localwerey said:

"People record anything. Go out there and help them make peace."

@SkynetWebnett added:

"That's a backyard showdown worth mentioning! Feels like watching a live-action nature documentary right from home."

