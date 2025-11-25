American Actress Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Recounting Zimbabwean Experience
- Tiffany Haddish recently opened up in an interview about her experience visiting Zimbabwe
- The actress and comedienne was overwhelmed with emotions, speaking about an out-of-body experience at a historical landmark, and it's clear that her message resonated with many viewers
- Online users and native Zimbabweans were moved by Tiffany's admiration of their country, with others recounting similar experiences
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
American actress and TV personality Tiffany Haddish was overwhelmed with emotions recounting her experience visiting Zimbabwe.
The Girls Trip actress spoke on The Angie Martinez Show on 11 November 2025, where she shared her time visiting the famous Victoria Falls.
Haddish recalled an incredible experience witnessing lunar rainbows at night, saying it truly made her appreciate God's creation.
"We went during a full moon. A lunar rainbow is truly a gift from God. I've never seen something so beautiful in my life. The moon lights up the water, and this rainbow appears, and there were like ten of them."
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Close to tears, she mentioned that the marvellous sight was impossible to capture accurately on film, emphasising that it needed to be experienced in person.
"It's the most beautiful place I've ever been to."
Victoria Falls is one of the world's largest waterfalls, located on the Zambezi River at the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
In 2023, South African actress Pearl Thusi also visited the famous tourist attraction and shared pictures from her trip, and Tiffany's recollection of her experience made fans appreciate The Falls even more.
Watch Tiffany Haddish's interview below.
Fans react to Tiffany Haddish's interview
Fans from Zimbabwe and others who have been to Victoria Falls shared their experiences in the comment section.
qhawekazi.t described:
"Grew up seeing this. My father would take us there for a week, and we would indulge in the rainforest. It is so beautiful, folks. If you have not, kindly plan your next vacation to meet with God's creation, so majestic. I feel as though I am not describing it well enough."
fortunate_makuta wrote:
"Indeed, it's one of the most breathtaking places. It's serene, I swear!"
deeray_4 recommended:
"Must be nice. But as a Zimbabwean, growing up in the 90s, there were always warnings about visiting the Victoria Falls at night. So, hats off to you for that. But next time, try visiting Nyanga, especially Mt Nyangani at night. It would truly be an out-of-this-world experience."
pinkeydesousa added:
"Zimbabwe is the best. Weather, love and friendship."
Meanwhile, other fans showered Tiffany Haddish with love after enjoying her interview.
nowuknow7364 said:
"No one, and I mean NO ONE, can make me dislike Tiff. She's more intelligent than people think."
andreaus admired Tiffany Haddish:
"There’s not a single celebrity like her. Not even close. She’s really something special and magical. LOVE this human."
thaliban23 wrote:
"This interview just made me love Tiffany even more!"
TheTspassMovement sympathised with Tiffany Haddish:
"I like Tiff, she definitely seems like she has a good heart. The industry definitely took a toll on her, wishing her the best."
Nota Baloyi shares his experience in Zimbabwe
Meanwhile, it seems that not everyone has had a pleasant experience in Zimbabwe. Briefly News recently shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's experience during a trip to Zim.
The controversial podcaster alluded to not being welcome in the country and shared a story that raised questions online.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za