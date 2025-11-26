Popular chicken restaurant Nando's aired an advertisement that showcased what it meant to be proudly South African

Retired news broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom led the advertisement, which featured many familiar faces

South African social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed watching the video

Noxolo Grootboom and other popular figures were featured in a Nando's advertisement. Images: Miguel Puig / Unsplash, @nandos_southafrica / TikTok

South African multinational fast-food franchise Nando's is well known for impressing people with its tongue-in-cheek advertisements. In their latest, they featured many familiar faces, from celebrities to social media stars.

Nando's shared the video on 14 November, 2025 across social media platforms, which highlighted the togetherness of South Africa. The post's caption reads the following:

"There is just something about this place… It has THAT THING, that spirit. It’s like we’re all made from this special kind of fire. The People’s Fire. And we were born from this same fire."

Legendary news anchor Noxolo Grootboom led the cast, which included rapper Kwesta and various TikTok content creators, such as Xolile Vesile, Sis Rachel, @shelovescinnamon6, and many more. The advertisement showed viral moments, too, such as high school boys performing war cries.

During an interview with The Citizen, the retired isiXhosa broadcaster revealed that she had asked Nando's if they wanted her news voice, and she added:

"They laughed, but they said, 'Give us the news voice, give us the jolly you.' It actually ended up being me experimenting with my voice, giving them all kinds of voices, having fun."

Noxolo Grootboom retired from broadcasting after 37 years of public broadcast service. Image: @PhilMphela

Familiar faces in Nando's advert impress Mzansi

A few local TikTok users who had watched the entertaining clip gathered in the comment section. They gave the establishment a round of applause when they saw who was featured in the advert.

@mpume_msweli excitedly stated:

"All our favourite people in one ad. There's fire."

@melodykasjongokamahadebe proudly confessed in the comments:

"Ay, I love Nando's creativity when it comes to ads."

@itss_neom noted to the online community:

"The ad itself has that thing, man. Nice one, Nando's."

@tshidi.s6 wrote to the popular chicken restaurant:

"Big up to your marketing team! Always ahead with the media and informative with current stuff while being relevant and funny! Kudos with this ad."

After seeing Noxolo, @sosulwefiglan added under the post:

"Oh, she's everything. Yoh, she's the only reason I watched the news. Thank you, Nando's."

Watch Nando's TikTok video posted on their account below:

