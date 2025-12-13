Forever Band, an American content creator, shared a video of himself attempting to touch a White woman's hair

The woman's emotions regarding the man's actions were visible on her face, and she asked him to vacate the premises

Several social media users laughed at the video, while others deemed it inappropriate and disrespectful

A content creator tried to touch a woman's hair without her permission. Images: @foreverband_lockedinking / TikTok, @foreverband / TikTok

Source: UGC

Black American content creator Forever Band Lockedinking left the internet in stitches when he tried to touch a young White woman's hair. However, not many people appreciated the joke he attempted to pull.

On 2 December, 2025, Forever Band posted a video in which he entered a retail store where the woman worked. When he saw the worker, he stated that he loved her hair and stretched his hand out to touch her sleek, blonde bunned hairdo. The woman was visibly confused and uncomfortable about the interaction and asked Forever Band to leave the store.

After he left, the content creator walked down the pavement, looked over his shoulder, and gave a cheeky grin.

In certain parts of the world, including the United States, White people, particularly older women, are stereotypically known for touching and marvelling at Black people's hair. Hence, Forever Band reversed the roles.

Forever Band's video causes division

The viral video prompted thousands of social media users to gather in the comments and express their opinions about Forever Band attempting to touch the woman's hair. Some people thought it was a lighthearted joke, while others emphasised respecting people's boundaries.

The online community took to their keyboards with their thoughts. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

@testing10166666666666 said to the public:

"A man touching a woman like this is never right. People don’t do this to strangers, only people they know."

@asia__jetson laughed and shared:

"I don’t understand why she got all weird. He was genuinely interested in her hair. It was a compliment."

@ucantmakethisupp asked people on the internet:

"Do White people really do this because I’ve never known of any that do, and I would never touch somebody else’s hair."

An amused @iamellecherie commented:

"The emotional reparations I’m gaining from this are unimaginable. Thank you!"

@mukovhe_m remarked with humour:

"How the tables have turned."

@cheryla.k.asheesha wrote in the comment section:

"I think any woman would react like that to a random guy just walking up to them and trying to touch them like that. We live in a scary world now, and nobody feels safe as is. Also, it's very risky for you because you are likely to find a Karen who wants the police and press charges. Stay safe in the streets."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Forever Band's account below:

3 Other funny hair stories

In another article, Briefly News reported that local comedian Mpho Popps had fans bursting at the seams when he donned a hilarious new hairstyle at the beginning of the year.

reported that local comedian Mpho Popps had fans bursting at the seams when he donned a hilarious new hairstyle at the beginning of the year. A young man who looked forward to his graduation faced a difficult challenge when he attempted to dye his hair five hours before the ceremony. The internet both laughed and offered advice.

Last year, a woman shared her comical experience at a hair salon in China. She went from one place to another to get her hair done.

Source: Briefly News