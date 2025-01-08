The South African comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane had many fans in stitches on social media

The star recently showed off his hilarious new hairstyle for 2025 in a video that went viral

Many netizens on social media died with laughter as they shared their reactions to Mpho's new hairstyle

Mpho Popps showed off his new hairstyle. Image: @mphopopps

There's never a day when the South African comedian and actor Mpho Popps takes anything seriously in life.

Recently, the South African TV host had many fans floored with his new hilarious hairstyle for 2025.

An online user @pmcafrica posted a video of the award-winning Mpho Popps revealing his new look on social media, leaving netizens stunned at how horrible the hairstyle looked.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mpho Popps' new hairstyle

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens were stunned at the comedian's new hairstyle as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Hlolo59 said:

"That’s not waves, it looks like an aftermath of a flood."

@Penelope_Makala wrote:

"Mpho is not make sure."

@VuyoTranscends responded:

"Eish, it looks like he moisturised his head with lube."

@VusiThembekwayo replied:

"Man came out looking like a Keith Sweat-lite."

@BBK29_ mentioned:

"After all rivers do not produce waves, so I'm not surprised."

@tara0436 tweeted:

"Waves are a popular hairstyle in which the hair forms a pattern that resembles ocean waves."

@Ntombifuth90045 said:

"Pops is my favourite comedian. This guy is funny af. I watch that podcast of his every time they drop, I’ve been to most of his Joburg shows. This brother is a working Legend in the making."

