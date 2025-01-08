The South African talented rapper and singer Anatii recently celebrated his birthday

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared on social media that the star was turning 32 on Wednesday, 8 January 2025

Many netizens were stunned by the rapper's age, as some thought he was older than his actual age

Rapper Anatii celebrated his 32nd birthday. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper and singer Anatii recently marked another year around the sun.

The Don't Forget To Pray hitmaker recently turned a year older, and many netizens on social media wished him a happy 32nd birthday on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula wished the star who opened up about his weight loss journey on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Anatii celebrates his 32nd birthday."

Netizens can't believe how old Anatii is

As the star celebrated his birthday, many netizens on social media were stunned by how old Anatii was, and some thought he was way older than his actual age. Read some of the comments below:

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"The terribly underrated hip-hop artist and his best producer we have. Anatii was part of the creative team that worked on writing "Brown Skin Girl" from Beyonce's album Lion King: The Gift."

@SMankumba wrote:

"32 and he already looks 43. What are they feeding these celebrities?"

@IamOkuhle_ responded:

"No scandals, no baby Mama drama, no ego displaying, just music and birthdays. Blud is focused."

@getdigitalwork commented:

"Wow 32, he started his career very young."

@zulukingdom77 replied:

"People not believing he is 32."

@sibusi93899 mentioned:

"You'd swear Anatii should be Boma 52. This boy went to hell and back."

@Spher_ZA tweeted:

"Wow! How old was this guy when they made all 'em hits with AKA? HE IS HIM!"

Anatii signs management deal with global company

According to a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Anatii has been on a winning streak ever since he resumed his music career.

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker signed an international deal with record label Gamma ahead of the release of his album BOOM SZN. Anatii joined a list of other international stars.

Source: Briefly News