Anatii Signs Distribution Deal with International Label Gamma Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Album
- Award-winning South African rapper Anatii has been on a winning streak ever since he came back into the spotlight following his long hiatus
- The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker has signed an international deal with a record label Gamma, joining other big names
- The rapper is set to release his album BOOM SZN in December, and he recently gave fans a sneak peek into what they can expect with his latest release
Anatii is the latest local star to make waves in the international music scene. He has inked an exciting partnership.
Rapper Anatii enters new chapter with global label
It is an exciting comeback for rapper Anatii, who has recently been announced as the newest addition to the Gamma family.
The South African rapper joins international stars such as Usher, Snoop Dogg, Sexxy Red, and more, who are also represented by Gamma.
The Sey’hlangene hitmaker is also gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album in December.
Speaking of his new deal and his new release, Anatii said his mission is to take the Bushman aesthetic to the world.
“Writing this song brought perspective on the challenges and growth I’ve experienced. With Gamma, I have the ideal platform to share my sound worldwide and elevate the Bushman aesthetic to new heights,” he was quoted saying by IOL.
Gamma speaks on Anatii's brilliance
Speaking on Anatii's brilliance, MD of the Middle East and Africa division at Gamma, Sipho Dlamini, spoke about how Anatii fits in with the brand's vision.
“Anatii is a once-in-a-generation talent whose work transcends borders and genres,” he stated.
He also added that Anatii has the capability of being a global force and that his music speaks for itself, saying it resonates with fans from different backgrounds.
