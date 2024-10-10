A woman by the name of Nina Mncube spoke about the time she fumbled rapper Anatii when he showed interest in her

Nina Mncube revealed that they met in 2011 during a braai at his house and again in 2013 at Spring Fiesta

Mzansi peeps shared varying reactions to the news, saying Nina could have shared the video on WhatsApp

A social media user spoke about how she fumbled rapper Anatii. Image: Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images/ @MusaKhawula on X

Source: UGC

A lady named Nina Mncube went on social media to grab rapper and music producer Anatii's attention. Nina spoke about the instances when they met some years back but never got to pursue anything solid.

Lady recounts meeting Anatii

In a video shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Nina Mncube spoke about the time she met rapper Anatii at his home in 2011. Nina was a first-year student who had a friend who was a promoter. The friend knew musicians in high places, and she introduced her to Anatii. The ladies attended a braai at Anatii's house and had a fun night of drinking and games.

Nina recounts sleeping at his house, but nothing went down, claiming the men were gentlemen. Nina had no clue that Anatii was into her until her friend told her that Anatii was interested and that he was rich. Nina permitted her friend to give Anatii her number. However, Anatii never texted her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fast-forward two years. In 2013, Nina got a job as a promoter at Spring Fiesta. She and Anatii met again, and he recognised her. After a chat, Anatii invited her to his place in Sandton, but they never met again that night. Nina hoped Anatii would see the video and that they would hook up again.

SA reacts to Nina's video

Reacting to the video, SA shared that Nina could have kept the video for her friends or even posted it on her WhatsApp statuses.

@Ndaba_2025 asked:

"Kante you people don’t have close friends to share all this news with, like what are we supposed to do, dance.!!??"

@RealXavier011 said:

"I like the honesty man. And she wants him hey."

@khandizwe_chris replied:

"The man met her twice and she still didn't take his numbers? Damn😭 maybe he was not really that interested, and if she really likes him why don't she just Dm him or something? 👀"

Anatii works with Busta Rhymes on new album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busta Rhymes gave a special shout-out to Anatii for producing his latest album, Blockbusta.

Anatii produced the song Open Wide on his latest project, which was released in November 2023.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News