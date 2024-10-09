A South African gent went viral on social media over his heartwarming gesture towards his girlfriend

In the video, he showcased how he surprised her with a gift, and it captured over 1 million views

People were in awe of the wholesome moment as they rushed to the comments section, showering them with sweet messages

One gentleman set the internet ablaze with his grand gesture, which he displayed in a viral TikTok video.

A man surprised his girlfriend with gifts after their fight in a TikTok video. Image: Hill Street Studios and Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

Man surprises bae with gifts after making her angry

TikTok user @nwanavava showcased how he surprised his woman, whom he revealed was "angry" at him. The gent showed off his babe's reaction as she opened the car and saw the gifts on the chair.

As soon as the hun saw it, she closed the door for seconds and opened it again full of emotions as she was amazed by his gesture. The footage grabbed the attention of many, leaving netizens in awe of the man's girlfriend's reaction. It went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA loved the man's heartwarming gesture to his bae

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section with sweet messages while others simply gushed over the gent's grand gesture.

Mendy Nxumalo said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Kgotlelelo k.m shared:

"If a man loves you, he will go beyond measures."

Halo.H added:

"To be loved is to be seen."

Mapatla expressed:

"I want such love to locate me ese bo "wena o rata go kwata kwata."

Fifi wrote:

"She's so beautiful and blessed my husband will never do this."

k. aarabo commented:

"My boyfriend can learn a thing or two from you mara problem ke gore ke slow learner."

problem basadi le rata batho bago sele rate

Taxi driver boyfriend surprises girlfriend with grand gesture on graduation day

Briefly News previously reported that a lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe.

A young man went above and beyond to ensure his girlfriend was well cared for on her graduation day. The taxi driver's boyfriend arrives at his girlfriend's neighbourhood, who goes by the TikTok handle @maphe4theepoet. The gent's bae can be seen walking towards him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News