American rapper Busta Rhymes gave a special shout-out to Anatii, who was one of the producers of his latest album

Anatii produced the song Open Wide on his latest project, Blockbusta, which was released in November 2023

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker said Busta Rhymes hit him up during the pandemic when he was at his lowest

Anatii worked with Busta Rhymes on the album 'Blockbusta'. Image: Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images, @anatii on Instagram

Anatii has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment both locally, continentally and internationally. It is only fitting that he receives praise from one of the big artists he worked with, Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes praises Anatii

American rapper Busta Rhymes released an album titled Blockbusta in November 2023. In it, he worked with big American artists and other international features.

One worth mentioning is Anatii, to whom he recently gave a special shout-out to. Anatii was one of the producers of his project on the song Open Wide, which features Chris Brown and Shenseea.

"Salute to the King, Anatii, for the production on Open Wide featuring Chris Brown and Shenseea. Banger on the BlockBusta album available and streaming everywhere."

Anatii reflects working with Busta Rhymes

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker previously hailed Busta Rhymes as his favourite rapper of all time. He mentioned how he got told of the feature during the pandemic when he was at his lowest.

“Had the honour of producing ‘OPEN WIDE’ featuring @chrisbrownofficial & @shenseea for one of my favourite rappers of all time, the dragon @bustarhymes. At a time during the pandemic when I was feeling alone, very depressed and not inspired by anything, he texted me in the morning asking me to call him regarding one of the records I produced for him. He also shared his excitement about working with Breezy, jumping on the song, then proceeded to play it for me over the phone. I lost my mind.”

He also declared that he is back on producing beats.

Anatii rubs shoulders with Gunna

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anatii had the time of his life in France. He shared pictures of him rubbing shoulders with the likes of Gunna.

The star posted the photos on his Instagram page, where he also hung out with Burna Boy at a fashion show.

