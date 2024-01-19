Rapper Anatii rubbed shoulders with American star Gunna in Paris

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker posted a picture of them together on his Instagram page

Many fans speculated that the two might be working on some music together

Rapper Anatii meets up with American star Gunna. Image: @anatii

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker is living his best life in Paris, France, and the star recently met up with one of America's top stars.

Anatii rubs shoulders with American star Gunna

South African rapper Anatii has made headlines on social media recently after he teased his fans online and announced his new 'Bushman' album tracklist.

The talented is having fun hallway in France and also has shared some pictures of him linking up with rapper and singer Gunna. The star posted the photos on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"️ @gunna."

See the post below:

Fans respond to him meeting up with Gunna

See some of the reactions below:

kddogram said:

"What’s the gqom."

nkanyisongubane wrote:

"What's the Qoh."

tshepo.xii shared:

"Wunna & Bushman."

forestagepredv commented:

"Collab!!!! ElectronicBush Man x Gunna Wunna would be crazy hearing his voice with that Xhosa."

lefoko_africa mentioned:

"Phezikwabo Anathi lixesha Lakho of which bekulilo kaloku... Best believe Trust."

Anatii teases fans with new tracklist

The 30-year-old Zion hitmaker Anatii recently announced that his new album, Bushman, will be released soon. The rapper also gave his fans a sneak peek of the album's tracklist online.

Anatii dropped his single Ancestral Call a few days ago, featuring the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo. A few months ago, he announced that he would release two new albums this year.

Anatii makes rare comeback after leaving the music game

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anatii left the entertainment industry when his fans were really enjoying his music. The star, who seldom posts on social media, created a buzz when he shared a picture on his Twitter page.

The talented rapper has been under the radar after leaving the industry. Fans have been glued to their phones, hoping for their favourite rapper's return. Twitter users couldn't keep calm when the Holy Mountain rapper made a rare appearance on the micro-blogging site. The star posted a picture to tell Mzansi that he is hale and hearty.

