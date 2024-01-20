Nigerian musician Davido landed in South Africa with his entourage, and they moved through the airport

The Afrobeats star was caught on cameras as he touched down in the country with a Maybach waiting for him

People had much to say, and netizens had many speculations about why Davido was in the country

Davido flew into South Africa and was spotted at an airport. The Afrobeat musician got lots of attention after a video of him in the country went viral.

Davido landed in South Africa and used a Mayback to leave the airport. Image: Jamie McCarthy / Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Online users shared their reactions online after seeing Davido's luxury ride from the airport. Netizens left comments about Davido.

Davido leaves SA airport in Maybach

A video posted by an Entertainment blog on Twitter @MDNnewss shows the video landing in South afric. In the clip, he was walking with his entourage and got into a Maybach.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by Davido's wealth

Many people thought that Davido would get a lot of female attention. Peeps commented with hilarious takes.

@busiwe_bubu gushed:

"Arrived like a King."

@TshireMo1 added:

"We love Davido this side."

@gentlebjgiant viewed:

"I am definitely going to be there."

@Yxndza wondered:

"Omg why is he here? does he have a show?"

@tumeloditle predicted:

"Baddies will be in Cape Town this week."

@TheVendaGuy remarked:

"Having money looks nice."

@CalliePhakathi was impressed:

"He's rolling in serious wheels."

@trankwility loved the car:

"That its a customised MAYBACH GLE 2023 model. It's about to go down."

Burna boy angers South Africa

Nigerian musician Burna Boy sparked controversy. People had much to say after Burna Boy spoke out after hip-hop star AKA's girly murder

Davido shows off essential wardrobe pieces

Briefly News previously reported that David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has said he is a great lover of timeless jewellery, which he has been splurging millions on to acquire.

While speaking with foremost British magazine, British GQ, he showed off all of his expensive jeweller and explained what the pieces mean to him.

The Grammy nominee stated that he has two Rolexes, one Patex, a Timeless diamond piece and a frog chain.

Source: Briefly News