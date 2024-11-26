Award-winning musician Samthing Soweto is billed to rock the Soul and Gospel stage this December

The annual concert is scheduled to take place at the renowned Sun Bet Arena, and it is expected to be an entertaining event

The organizer stated that artists are selected with great precision, ensuring that they deliver high-quality concerts for the audience

Samthing Soweto is among the South African artists lined up to perform at the annual Soul and Gospel concert in Pretoria. This event, organised in collaboration with Radio 2000 and managed by Remoakantse Holdings, features some of the finest talents from the local music scene and was created to unite soul and gospel singers on a single stage.

Samthing Soweto forms part of a star-studded lineup at the 'Soul & Gospel' concert. Image: @samthingsoweto

A word from the organiser

The Sun Bet Arena in Times Square is the chosen venue for the concert on 15 December 2024. Other artists who will rock the stage include Dumi Mkokstad, Musa Sekwene, Mandisi Dyantyis, Dr Tumi, Ami Faku, Press, and Bucyrus Radebe, among others.

Speaking to TimesLive, the concert organiser said the following:

"We are intentional about curating our events, and we select artists carefully to cater to the musical palettes of music fans and supporters who purchase the tickets to our shows," said Thabiso Ramogashwa.

What you need to know about Samthing Soweto

Samthing Soweto is among the few artists in South Africa who does not disappoint. His skills cannot be compared to any other musicians. Whenever he is invited to an event to perform, he does it to his best. Thus, fans love him. Apart from being a musician, he has delightful co-writing, composing, and producing skills. In case you do not know, he wrote and produced eight out of eleven songs in the 2011 album The Soil, a music group he was part of. They once teased a collaboration, but that has yet to happen.

