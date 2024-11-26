It's been two years since Zamajobe shook up the music industry with her debut album, Ndawo Yami

The Nokuthula hitmaker is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this big milestone, planning to host her concert along with a new album as a cherry on top

Social media users have embraced her with open arms, kindness and grace as she makes her return to the industry

Zamajobe Sithole is back with a bang, and everyone is loving it. The beloved songbird has plenty to celebrate, such as her 2004 top-charting single, Ndawo Yami, which just hit platinum status, the release of a brand-new album, and an epic concert.

Zamajobe Sithole is back to reclaim her place in the world of music. Image: @zamajobe

A celebration concert

The concert, set for 26 November 2024, will be held at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City. It will honour the influence of her music over the two decades in the industry. In an interview with Relebogile Mabotja on her YouTube channel, the Nokuthula artist mentioned that she used to be nonchalant about her place in the industry, but her perspective has since changed.

"I'm only now just gravitating toward the realisation that this is really my life, you know? But I think for years, I was just rolling with the flow. Now, I'm starting to solidify myself. I'm here. This is who I am. This is what I do. It's been 20 years."

Zamajobe is still loved in these streets

After all this time, fans still show unwavering love and support for the talented Zamajobe.

@tondani_ wrote:

"Zamajobe debut was my very first CD in varsity. Still love her. Smart, beautiful lady."

@luyanda_mntambo commented:

"I really enjoyed this interview. I have a whole different experience of you."

@pulane_rahab added:

"She's so beautiful."

A new album, Umi

The new album is titled Umi, which is short for her son's name, Uminathi, and means mother in Arabic. The first single from this highly anticipated project was Akusemnandi in September 2024. This week, Zamajobe shared snippets of her few songs from the album, including Nabangani Bakho and Loyabhuti, which pays homage to the iconic South African group Boom Shaka's song, Lerato. She highlighted her goal of creating a well-rounded album rather than focusing on singles. Zamajobe seems to have heard her fans loud and clear when they requested a new album to mark the 20-year milestone.

