TV actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa strutted the runway as she showed off her daring and bold walk

Mzansi peeps on social media were left gushing at how gorgeous she was on the runway

Enhle Mbali is proving just how talented and versatile she is as she is making a name for herself in the fashion world

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa showed fans what she is made of on the runway. Image: @enhle.mbali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali is slowly cementing her name as a top actress and stellar fashion mogul. Just recently, she turned heads on the runway and gave peeps a show.

Enhle Mbali works her magic on the runway

Speaking about the event while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look, Enhle said:

"Here is a Quik behind the scene experience of my last fashion show with the Amazulu collection. Which was inspired by the culture of all African landscapes. Merging the African culture and modern fashion expressionism. This is a small experience of what the audience experienced on the night."

Musa Khawula posted the video on X saying:

Mzansi reacts to Enhle's runway look

Fans had a field day with Enhle, but many are in love with her runway walk.

flataco said:

"Mbali, you are such an inspiration to upcoming young and passionate artists and designers. This was the most beautiful and spiritual event I've ever seen. God is in control, Gal. This is ecstatic."

munukampho shared:

"A fashion show with dresses we can wear. Well done, Mbali."

kagiso gushed:

"It was such an honour and privilege to finally create magic with you. You are a true thespian and professional. Production friendly. You understand the value of each and every member of the @bakwena_productions team. I can’t wait for the world to experience your kick performance. Congratulations and well done, mama."

@TumeloTiger1 stated:

"Oh, I love her so much ❤️ Black Coffee lost a real one here."

@YollyBlu added:

"She is doing great and we are so happy for her."

Enhle with her sons Anesu and Asante

In a previous report from Briefly News, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted cute Instagram pictures with her sons Asante and Anesu.

Enhle Mbalo is proud to be a boy mom, and they even attended an event with her and expressed their joy in the celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News