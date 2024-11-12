Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Shares Cute Pictures With Her Sons Asante and Anesu, SA Reacts: “They’ve Grown”
- Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared stunning Instagram pictures with her sons Asante and Anesu, surprising fans with how much they've grown
- The actress, proud to be a boy mom, attended an event with her children and expressed their joy in the festivities
- Fans reacted warmly, praising her motherhood and admiring the beautiful family moments
South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared stunning pictures with her handsome boys, Asante and Anesu. The star's fans could not believe how big her children had become.
Enhle Mbali stuns with her sons
Enhle Mbali is a proud boy mom. The actress recently made headlines after revealing that she had been asked to prove that she was traditionally married to her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.
Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom shared adorable pictures from an event she attended with her two boys. She said they all enjoyed the festivities. The caption read:
"The tree is lit @hpchydeparkcorner . The boys and I enjoyed the festivities . #simplylove #EmpressEnhle #AAbatteries."
Fans react to Enhle Mbali's stunning picture
Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to Mbali's post. Many hailed the star for being a great mom.
@simzngema said:
"Boy mum💙😍"
@thandymatlaila commented:
"Friend, know what my stress is at the moment ne 😏, these kids will be towering over you in no time, Asante already is. They’ll definitely be your protectors 🥰"
@sihleh.mhlongo wrote:
"Boys growing older, mum growing younger 👏🏻😍"
@theeetraveller added:
"They growing so fast maan look how tall is your first born, beautiful family Sis😍❤️"
@s.akhavan1969 wrote:
"You are truly unique beautiful queen 👑"
SA women rally behind Enhle Mbali
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the drama between DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali is still far from over. The couple has been in and out of court since their divorce announcement, and Enhle recently shared that she was asked to prove in court that she was traditionally married to the Grammy Award winner.
Enhle Mbali is making headlines once again after her recent video. The star shared a video revealing that she was scheduled for a court appearance to prove she was traditionally married to DJ Black Coffee.
