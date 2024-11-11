Buntu Petse has announced that she is pregnant a few months after she and her husband had their traditional wedding

Petse announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and she showed her baby bump at the National Film & TV Awards

Mzansi showered the couple with love and well wishes, and she also revealed the gender of her unborn

Buntu Petse has a lot to celebrate as she and her husband, Londa Mavundla, are about to become first-time parents.

'Generations: The Legacy' star Buntu Petse announced she is pregnant. Image: @buntu_p

Source: Instagram

Buntu Petse announces pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Buntu Petse announced that she is expecting. The South African actress is best known for her role in Generations: The Legacy as Nontle Mogale.

While posing on the red carpet at the National Film & TV Awards, Petse showed off her baby bump. Buntu was up for the Best Actress in a TV Series for MisEducation.

She also announced the gender of their unborn baby, a baby boy!

This announcement comes a few months after she and her husband, Londa, had their traditional wedding, called umembeso. At the time, Petse wrote, "WHAT A TIME. God continues to show His love through the spirit, smiles, and songs experienced that day. Thank you to EVERYONE who helped make it the best day of my life!

Fans congratulate Buntu Petse

Flooding her Instagram comments section, her fans, friends, and industry colleagues congratulatory her on her new journey,

diolangovender said:

"Congratulations beautiful 😍"

manakaranaka responded:

"Bathong wena @buntu_p, congratulations mama 🖤"

dineomoeketsi gushed:

"Congratulations, my Bunts 😍😍😍 you look stunning."

mokoenalive said:

"Congratulations Buntu. So happy for you two @londamav ♥️"

znombona replied:

"CONGRATULATIONS, BABY."

therealqham

"Yhooo I could scream again and again. I’m beyond overjoyed for you guys mntasekhaya the BEST is yet to come!!♥️"

luyandamzazi

"It’s a boy's town 😍😍. Congrats mama bear 🫶🏽"

znombona

"CONGRATULATIONS BABY."

mbaureloaded stated:

"Congratulations gorgeous 😍"

samelatyelbooi gushed:

"My goodness, you are breathing!!!! Yay Mama!!!"

luyanda__zwane said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

rosemary_zimu congratulated

"Congratulations mama ❤️🥹"

shekhinahd said:

"Congrats."

chi_mhende gushed:

"Been saying this, from Day 1. I throughouly enjoy you!!! Congratulations, my love!"

