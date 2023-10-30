Actress Buntu Peste is engaged to her boyfriend Londa Mavundla, and she shared the pictures on Instagram

The Generations: The Legacy star shared how her boyfriend proposed to her and it was rather creative

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated Netflix's Miseducation star, saying she deserves all the happiness

‘Miseducation’ star Buntu Peste is now off the market. Image: @buntu_p

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous Buntu Peste got engaged to her boyfriend Londa Mavundla. The actress was swept off her feet with a surprise engagement.

How Londa proposed to Buntu

The Generations: The Legacy actress Buntu Peste shared the pictures on Instagram. Judging from the snaps, Londa lured her to a building, and when she opened the door, she saw the words 'marry me' in gold.

Upon entering, she saw pictures of them together hanging from the ceiling and some covered in red and white roses.

In her caption, Buntu quoted a verse which said: “Love has truly been good to me, not even one sad day or minute have I had since you’ve come my way.”

Netizens congratulate the couple

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated the actress as her proposal was rather creative.

lunga_shabalala said:

"You guys are goals. Congratulations."

mokoenalive said:

"Love."

tafire_deli said:

"Oooowwww Buntu’s Congratulations Chomam."

amandasomana added:

"Congratulations baby."

candicemodiselle added:

"Oh my love!!! Congratulations!! May God’s favour and grace rest upon you guys!"

busi_kondleka said:

"Halalaaaaa! Nguwo, nguwo, nguwo! Huge congratulations to you and Londa my babes. May the good Lord continue blessing your union!"

juicyjay_official lauded:

"Congratulations."

mahlohonolo_s added:

"Mom and dad sana. Congratulations my angel, I love you guys both so much. May the Lord bless and guide this union."

pdoto_sa wished:

"Congratulations Young sis, wish yal love, peace and prosperity."

zanelepotelwa added:

"CONGRATULATIONS BABYYY. May God bless this beautiful Chapter ahead and may it be EVERYTHING and more."

Rapper ShaneEaglee is now engaged

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shane Eagle recently popped the question to his long-term girlfriend, Nikki Swartz.

The couple shared the news of their engagement on Nikki's birthday and fans got to see the ring in her latest photo dump.

Mzansi congratulated Shane and Nikki on their engagement and sent them well-wishes.

