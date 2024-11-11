Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, recently wowed fans in a beaded black dress on TikTok

The viral video captures her glamorous look and fueled excitement ahead of Miss Universe 2024 pageant

Hundreds of fans flooded the comments, sharing admiration and sending her good luck for the big day

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina stunned social media with her new look, Image: @chichi_vanessa

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, knows how to steal the show. She recently appeared on TikTok in a black gown with intricate beading.

Anticipation builds for Miss Universe 2024

The gown featured stunning blue, pink, and white beads, matched with elegant jewellery that completed her look. With the Miss Universe 2024 competition set for 17 November, fans are rallying behind her with full force.

Chidimma Adetshina shines on TikTok

The video was posted on the TikTok page @viviandaregoo and got over 100k views. Chidimma looked camera-ready as she struck poses and flaunted her beautiful figure.

Watch the video below:

Fans send well wishes

Chidimma’s ensemble quickly garnered praise. Fans flocked to the comments to cheer her on, some sharing heartfelt wishes for her success at the pageant.

See some comments below:

@Demoreglobalconcept said:

"Please try always to give her bright colours."

@kehindeajayi stated:

"The rejected stone has now become the cornerstone of the house, this can only be God. 🥰🥰🥰"

@BlackChariot wrote:

"Wow! My people the designer infused all ethnic cultural wear from Nigeria. Wow."

@ConstanceHleza commented:

"She literally looks like a barbie doll."

@Queen posted:

"You look better being Miss Nigeria. ❤️ Very beautiful."

@ChrisMadula mentioned:

"God. May your mercies be upon this woman and make her win. If not first place, let her at least be second or third."

@Faustybaby typed:

"Chi Chi, you are so stunning."

@oritonda9 added:

"She looks so beautiful. It’s giving African queen. 👸🏾 Miss Universe. ❤️"

@RPolawale said:

"Again, Can we thank South Africans for sending such a queen our way."

Peeps react to Chidimma Adetshina's new pics

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the newly-crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, was recently captured in some stunning pictures with Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

As anticipation builds for the long-awaited Miss Universe pageant, many, if not all contestants have made their way to Mexico.

