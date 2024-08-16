Mzansi is fully behind Chidimma Adetshina after she accepted the invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

However, many people are wondering if the support is genuine since Chidimma faced heated backlash over her Miss South Africa participation

Chidimma is contestant number 25, and voting lines have opened as per the official poster

People are divided after calls to support Chidimma Adetshina to be the next Miss Universe Nigeria. The beauty queen decided to partake in the pageant after she received an invitation from the organisation.

South Africans have stated that they are behind Chidimma Adetshina for Miss Universe Nigeria. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma accepts invitation to contest for Nigeria pageant

Model and former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina is officially in the running to become the next Miss Universe Nigeria. As per the poster, Chidimma is contestant number 25, and the voting lines have opened.

In the open letter she shared on Instagram, Chidimma said she understood the responsibility that comes with being Miss Universe Nigeria.

"I understand the responsibilities and expectations that come with this title and I am so excited to embark on this journey. Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I look forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria."

Is Mzansi really behind Chidimma?

South Africans on X have stated that they are fully behind Chidimma Adetshina, even claiming her as their own.

As expected, some people are wondering if the support is even genuine since Chidimma faced heated backlash over her Miss South Africa participation.

@Callmethaboo2nd mentioned:

"We definitely gonna support her. Let's vote for our girl. It wasn't her fault. Her will power will get her very far, I really pray she doesn't give up and put on a fight instead."

@Ntarra_CranX stated:

"Our battle is not hate against anyone. We're bringing awareness to the open spaces of corruption in the system."

@TyloBanks asked:

"Konje bathe they donated how much to us. I’m just curious if 1 million is equivalent to R3."

Ntsiki Mazwai says she supports Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, amid public outrage over Chidimma entering Miss Universe Nigeria, Ntsiki Mazwai has pledged her support for her.

Even after she withdrew from Miss South Africa, she consoled her even after Home Affairs alleged that her mother committed fraud when she was younger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News